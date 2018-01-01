 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

South Korean Director Kim Ki-duk Accused of Rape, Sexual Harassment

SEOUL – Three South Korean actresses have accused, in anonymous testimonies to Korean media and in the framework of the growing “#metoo” movement in the Asian country, the renowned director Kim Ki-duk of alleged rape and sexual harassment, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The sexual crimes allegations, brought to light by an MBC TV investigative news show on Tuesday, point to Kim and actor Cho Jae-hyun adding to other scandals involving the filmmaker, whose films include “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter ... And Spring” (2003) and “3-Iron” (2004).

One of the actresses said Kim repeatedly asked her to have sex with him during the filming of a movie in 2013, and that she was fired when she did not agree.

The same actress, who did not want her name to be revealed, filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker last year for insults and assaults that led to the imposition of a fine of 5 million won ($4,676) on Kim, who admitted to slapping her.

Another actress said that the director used humiliating sexual language when she met him for a role audition, while the third one accused Kim of groping and raping her during a shoot with the aforementioned actor.

Kim denied all the allegations in statements on the same TV show, and said he never misused his position as a director to satisfy his sexual desires, while Cho said that the actresses’ testimonies, as well as other accusations against him, were false.

The sexual misconduct allegations against the renowned filmmaker and the well-known actor have shocked people in South Korea and, according to local media, could affect Kim’s new film, “Human, Space, Time and Human,” premiered at the Berlin International Festival last month.

Kim himself affirmed that the climate created by the “#metoo” movement is progressive, although he said he did not completely agree with it, during his film’s screening at the Berlinale.

Kim and Cho have been the latest public figures in South Korea to face attention amid this movement, which has gained momentum in recent weeks and affects celebrities from cultural, entertainment and political spheres.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved