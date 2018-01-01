HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

DeRozan, Raptors Add Fifth Straight Win



TORONTO, Canada – DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-90 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.



The Eastern Conference leaders won for the 12th time in the last 13 games and completed their first sweep of the Hawks since the 2001-2002 season.



The Raptors are 27-5 at home so far in the championship, the league’s current best record.



Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 points and reserve C.J. Miles scored 14 for the Toronto team.



Spanish-Congolese Serge Ibaka scored 10 points in 25 minutes of play, with six rebounds and an assist.



For the Hawks, John Collins and Kent Bazemore scored 14 points each.



Dewayne Dedmon had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Atlanta team, which lost for the sixth time in the last eight games and added a 5-26 mark on the road.



TORONTO, Canada – DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-90 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.The Eastern Conference leaders won for the 12th time in the last 13 games and completed their first sweep of the Hawks since the 2001-2002 season.The Raptors are 27-5 at home so far in the championship, the league’s current best record.Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 points and reserve C.J. Miles scored 14 for the Toronto team.Spanish-Congolese Serge Ibaka scored 10 points in 25 minutes of play, with six rebounds and an assist.For the Hawks, John Collins and Kent Bazemore scored 14 points each.Dewayne Dedmon had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Atlanta team, which lost for the sixth time in the last eight games and added a 5-26 mark on the road. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

