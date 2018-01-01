 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cavs’ Love Says He Suffered Panic Attack during Game

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Kevin Love wrote an article published on Tuesday saying that he suffered a panic attack during a game, which forced him to resort to medical treatment.

Love wrote the piece for The Players’ Tribune, a website that connects athletes and their fans.

The Cavaliers’ forward wrote about the Nov. 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks, in which he had to be taken to hospital due to what he described as stomach pain and shortness of breath.

According to him, the conditions were actually caused by a panic attack.

“It came out of nowhere. I’d never had one before. I didn’t even know if they were real. But it was real – as real as a broken hand or a sprained ankle,” he wrote.

“Since that day, almost everything about the way I think about my mental health has changed,” he added.

According to Love, during that period he was stressed about issues he had been having with his family and could not sleep well.

“Everything was spinning, like my brain was trying to climb out of my head. The air felt thick and heavy. My mouth was like chalk. I remember our assistant coach yelling something about a defensive set. I nodded, but I didn’t hear much of what he said. By that point, I was freaking out,” he said.

The forward rejoined the Cavaliers one day after having been hospitalized and played against the Milwaukee Bucks two days later.

Love and his team also lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game in January.

The defeat prompted a team meeting, during which several players questioned whether Love was really sick.

According to sources close to the team, Love told his teammates that he had suffered another panic attack.
 

