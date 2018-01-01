 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UN Calls for Immediate Access for More Humanitarian Convoys in Syria

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations demanded on Tuesday that all parties involved in the conflict in Syria allow new humanitarian convoys access to East Ghouta, after the first delivery on Monday could not be completed due to a lack of security.

The UN specifically demanded that the aid delivery, scheduled for Thursday in Duma, the main town in this area under rebel control, be carried out.

The objective of the mission, the UN reiterated, is to assist some 70,000 people, according to a plan that has been approved by the Syrian authorities.

The call was made by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, through a statement from his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres said that every party has an obligation under international law to protect civilians and guarantee the safety of humanitarian personnel.

According to the UN Secretary General, Monday’s attacks in East Ghouta claimed more than 100 lives.

The violence prevented the humanitarian convoy, arranged by the UN and other organizations, from unloading all the aid in Duma, where it was scheduled to deliver materials for 27,500 people in need.

According to Guterres, 14 of the 46 trucks of the convoy could not distribute all their shipment and, therefore, almost half of the food transported remained undelivered.

In addition, the UN denounced the Syrian authorities for their confiscation of medical materials that were to be included in the shipment.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) plans to analyze on Wednesday the situation in Syria, particularly in East Ghouta, during a special meeting behind closed doors.

The UNSC approved on Feb. 24 a resolution demanding all the parties in Syrian conflict adhere to a 30-day humanitarian truce, yet the fighting has continued since then.

Guterres urged Tuesday that the resolution be fully implemented and without delay.
 

