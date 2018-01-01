

Pacific Alliance to Accelerate Entry of Associate States



BOGOTA – The presidents of Pacific Alliance countries Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru announced on Tuesday their plan to allow four other nations to join the bloc as associate states.



“(We declare) our firm purpose of reaching a high-standards agreement in economic and commercial matters to grant Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore the status of associate states,” reads the statement signed by Colombia’s Juan Manuel Santos, Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Peru’s Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.



The associate state model was created at the Alliance’s Presidential Summit in Cali, Colombia, in June 2017.



The four presidents also arrived at an agreement to work toward a “profound” integration with the Asia-Pacific region, allowing the free transit of “people, goods, services and capital.”



During the virtual meeting, the presidents announced a new meeting of the Alliance to be held on July 24-25 in Mexico.



Peru, Mexico and Colombia also accorded recognition to Bachelet, who will be succeeded by Sebastian Piñera on Sunday.



