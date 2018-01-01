

Mexican Police Find Dismembered Bodies in Abandoned Vehicle



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The remains of at least six people were found on Tuesday in a truck in a poor neighborhood of this metropolis in western Mexico, authorities said.



Sources from the Guadalajara police said between six and eight mutilated bodies were found Tuesday morning in the back of an abandoned truck in the Morelos neighborhood.



The remains were accompanied by a written message.



The vehicle, according to the Jalisco state Attorney General’s Office, had been reported as stolen.



The AG Office said on social media that it is investigating the gruesome finding, without offering any further information.



The truck was towed to the medical examiner’s office, where the exact number of bodies and the causes of death will be determined.



