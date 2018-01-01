

Liverpool Dispatches Porto to Advance to Champions League Quarters



LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool and Porto played to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie that was settled last month when the Reds won the first leg in Portugal 5-0.



With the Champions berth secured, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp decided to rest several starters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester United.



Visiting manager Sergio Conceiçao went even further, including eight subs in the starting lineup.



The only play to bring the nearly 55,000 at Anfield to their feet in the first half was a shot by Sadio Mane – who had a hat trick in the first leg – that bounced off the post.



James Milner had a chance for the hosts early in the second period, but fired wide.



Porto’s Majeed Waris forced a save from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius in the 51st minute.



At the other end, 36-year-old Iker Casillas, who got a warm ovation from the Anfield crowd at the start of the second half of his final Champions League appearance, had a quiet night until the 74th minute, when he had to react to a shot from Mo Salah, who came on late for Mane.



But he was called upon in the 87th minute and produced a fine stop to deny Danny Ings.



