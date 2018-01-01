

Real Madrid Eliminates PSG, Continues Quest for 3rd Straight Champions Title



PARIS – The enthusiasm of supporters in the stands at Parc des Princes wasn’t enough to rescue Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against holder Real Madrid, which built on its 3-1 advantage from the first leg to prevail 5-2 on aggregate.



The Blancos, in pursuit of a third consecutive Champions League trophy, became the first team this season to defeat PSG at home.



Playing without top striker Neymar, PSG struggled to create offense in the first half.



The man playing for Neymar, former Blanco Angel Di Maria, was ineffective, while Kylian Mbappe showed his lack of big-game experience and Edinson Cavani was stymied by the Real Madrid defense.



PSG was more positive to start the second half, but the tie was settled in the 51st minute when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 12th goal of the Champions League campaign to make it 1-0 for Real Madrid on the night and 4-1 overall.



The hosts went down to 10 men in the 66th minute, as Marco Verratti picked up a second yellow card for disputing an official’s call.



Five minutes later, Cavani scored from inside the six-yard box to narrow the deficit to 4-2, but Casemiro’s goal for the Blancos in the 80th minute put the final nail in the coffin.



