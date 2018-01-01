 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Uruguay

Central Bank: Uruguay No Longer Tied to Regional Economy

MONTEVIDEO – The president of Uruguay’s central bank said on Tuesday that the country’s economy has effectively “de-coupled” from those of giant neighbors Brazil and Argentina since 2002.

The region “has not been a significant contributing factor to Uruguayan growth for a while now,” Mario Bergara said during the first of this year’s breakfast conferences organized by the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Uruguay.

He said that Argentina is suffering from a combination of low growth and inflation of around 25 percent.

Meanwhile, Brazil “is exulting because it will likely grow 0.5 percent after falling more than seven (percentage) points in two years,” he said, adding that Uruguay’s economy has been evolving in a “healthy” manner, as the country has been able to “navigate the regional chill over the last few years.”

Bergara said that the key to this growth is linked to diversification, particularly in foreign direct investment sources.

“Uruguay exports to 150 countries,” he said, adding that “nowadays, we have probably focused much more on China.”

The central bank chief said that inflation in Uruguay is at the “target range ceiling.”

“We have price stability and great capability among economic agents in Uruguay to navigate with inflation of this magnitude without altering economic decisions in the slightest,” he said.

Bergara also pointed to the “healthy evolution of exports of goods and services” in 2017 compared to 2016.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved