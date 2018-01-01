 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Wreck of USS Lexington Found off Australia

SYDNEY – An expedition has found the wreck of the USS Lexington nearly 76 years after the aircraft carrier sank during World War II’s Battle of the Coral Sea off the coast of Australia, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen said on Tuesday.

“We’ve located the USS Lexington after she sank 76 yrs ago. #RVPetrel found the WWII aircraft carrier & planes more than 3000m (×2mi) below Coral Sea near Australia. We remember her brave crew who helped secure 1st strategic US win in the Pacific Theater,” Allen said in a Twitter post.

The Lexington, launched on Oct. 3, 1925, fought in the May 4-8, 1942, Battle of the Coral Sea between Australia, New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

“‘Lady Lex’ went down with 35 planes. So far, #RVPetrel has found 11 of them,” Allen tweeted.

The Research Vessel (R/V) Petrel, owned by Allen, has discovered the wrecks of several other naval vessels, including USS Indianapolis; USS Ward; USS Astoria; the Japanese battleship Musashi; and the Italian WWII destroyer Artigliere.

The USS Lexington and the USS Yorktown fought the Imperial Japanese Navy in the Battle of the Coral Sea, considered a crucial engagement in containing Japan’s advance across the Pacific and preventing a possible invasion of Australia.

“Lexington was on our priority list because she was one of the capital ships that was lost during WWII,” Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for Allen, said in a statement. “Based on geography, time of year and other factors, I work with Paul Allen to determine what missions to pursue. We’ve been planning to locate the Lexington for about six months and it came together nicely.”

During the battle, the Japanese navy also sank USS Sims and USS Neosho, and damaged the Yorktown.

The Imperial Japanese Navy lost the aircraft carrier Shoho and the carrier Shokaku was severely damaged.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved