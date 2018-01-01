 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Peruvian Trawler Caught in Chilean Waters with 4 Tons of Shark

SANTIAGO – A Peruvian fishing boat intercepted in Chile’s territorial waters with 4.4 tons of shark in its hold was escorted to the northern port of Arica, the Chilean navy said Tuesday.

The Coptus Marino was intercepted 121 nautical miles northeast of the town of Tocopilla and is the third Peruvian vessel stopped in Chilean waters in the past two weeks, the navy said in a statement.

“After boarding the Peruvian fishing boat Coptus Marino, the maritime authority corroborated that the five crew members, all of them Peruvian nationals, were storing 4.4 tons of blue shark in the ship’s hold, which was caught within our exclusive economic zone,” the navy said.

The vessel and its crew were then escorted to Arica, where they were handed over to police on Monday to begin deportation procedures.

Rear Adm. Alberto Soto, head of the Fourth Naval Zone, said the navy’s “permanent concern” is to defend Chile’s maritime interests.

On Feb. 19, the crews of two Peruvian trawlers were intercepted by a Chilean navy boat with nearly five tons of shark caught off Chile’s northern coast.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved