

Peruvian Trawler Caught in Chilean Waters with 4 Tons of Shark



SANTIAGO – A Peruvian fishing boat intercepted in Chile’s territorial waters with 4.4 tons of shark in its hold was escorted to the northern port of Arica, the Chilean navy said Tuesday.



The Coptus Marino was intercepted 121 nautical miles northeast of the town of Tocopilla and is the third Peruvian vessel stopped in Chilean waters in the past two weeks, the navy said in a statement.



“After boarding the Peruvian fishing boat Coptus Marino, the maritime authority corroborated that the five crew members, all of them Peruvian nationals, were storing 4.4 tons of blue shark in the ship’s hold, which was caught within our exclusive economic zone,” the navy said.



The vessel and its crew were then escorted to Arica, where they were handed over to police on Monday to begin deportation procedures.



Rear Adm. Alberto Soto, head of the Fourth Naval Zone, said the navy’s “permanent concern” is to defend Chile’s maritime interests.



On Feb. 19, the crews of two Peruvian trawlers were intercepted by a Chilean navy boat with nearly five tons of shark caught off Chile’s northern coast.



