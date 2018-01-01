 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

House Speaker Ryan Asks Trump to Be More Surgical, Targeted with Tariffs

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan urged the Donald Trump administration on Tuesday to adopt a more “surgical” and “targeted” focus regarding the president’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“There is clearly abuse occurring. Clearly, there is overcapacity dumping in trans-shipping of steel and aluminum by some countries, particularly China, but I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical or more targeted,” Ryan told reporters.

Earlier, Ryan – a Republican – had said that he was “extremely concerned” about the potential consequences of a trade war that might erupt as a result of the tariffs.

Trump has called for the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, a proposal that has sparked threats of reprisals by various European countries and China.

In calling for the tariffs, Trump invoked the seldom-used Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which allows the president to unilaterally impose tariffs for national security reasons.

However, Ryan said Tuesday that 232 is “a little too broad” and “is more prone to retaliation.”

“What we are encouraging the administration to do is to focus on what is clearly a legitimate problem and to be surgical in its approach so we can go after the true abusers without causing any collateral damage or unintended consequences,” Ryan said.

“We want to make sure abusers are held to account, especially China,” he added.

Ryan said that he is in discussions with the president about the tariff issue but he did not say if any progress has been made so far in getting Trump to adjust his position.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved