 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Guardiola to Wear Yellow Ribbon Again at Champions League Match

LONDON – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that he is planning to wear a yellow ribbon during the second leg of the team’s Champions League round-of-16 faceoff against Basel.

The English Football Association has launched proceedings against Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, since the FA prohibits any display of political symbols.

“The FA have rules. They apply them, I accept them. I have to. That doesn’t mean I have to agree,” Pep said at the press conference before the match against Basel, which his team is set to go up against having won the first-leg contest 4-0.

Contrary to the FA, UEFA does not forbid the display of political symbols, so the coach will be free to wear the ribbon.

“I’m in this country working and I’m in the middle of the rules. That doesn’t mean I agree or not, it doesn’t mean they are right or wrong. I said from the beginning that if the FA felt I shouldn’t wear the ribbon I would accept it, but the fact of whether I wear it or not doesn’t mean anything,” Guardiola told the British media.

The yellow ribbon symbolizes solidarity with the Catalonian politicians who were imprisoned for their involvement in holding the independence referendum in the northeastern autonomous Spanish region. According to Pep, the ribbon will always be with him whether he can display it or not.

Asked about Wednesday’s game, Guardiola warned his players not to be so sure about qualifying for the quarterfinals because of the first-leg result.

“The Champions League is different. In the Champions League, if Fabian Delph gets a red card like he did against Wigan, you don’t win. Sometimes it’s not about how you play. It’s a different situation,” he explained.

“Tomorrow we have a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in our history and that is so important. It’s enough for us to be focused,” he added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved