 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Two Diehard PSG Fans Arrested for Possessing Flares outside Real’s Hotel

PARIS – Paris police arrested two diehard Paris Saint-Germain supporters outside the hotel where Real Madrid players are staying for possession of pyrotechnic materials ahead of the teams’ Champions League clash, authorities told EFE on Tuesday.

Police said that one of the detainees was taken into custody and transported to the local police station on Monday night while the other was fined at the site of his detention before he was immediately released.

A rambunctious group of 50 PSG hooligans gathered outside Hotel du Collectionneur – near the Arc de Triomphe – and started setting off flares and shouting offensive chants in an attempt to wake up Zinedine Zidane’s players.

After going down to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg, PSG is set to play Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.
 

