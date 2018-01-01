

Juve’s Higuain Enters Lineup for Champions League Duel



ROME – Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has been included on the team’s active roster for the upcoming Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.



Juventus will visit Tottenham on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 faceoff, the first leg of which ended in a 2-2 draw.



Higuain, who missed Juve’s past two games due to a left ankle injury suffered on Feb. 18, worked with the group in the club’s last training session prior to its departure for England.



The loss of forward Mario Mandzukic due to a left thigh injury has been the worst blow to the Juventus lineup for the Tottenham match.



It also appears that Juve midfielders Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi will not play in the match with the Spurs.



