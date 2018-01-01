 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Autopsy Confirms Fiorentina’s Astori Died of Natural Causes

ROME – The autopsy conducted on Davide Astori, the former captain of Iraly’s Fiorentina soccer club who died suddenly earlier this week at age 31, confirmed that his death was due to natural causes, Udine city prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo said on Tuesday.

The doctors who performed the autopsy stated that Astori most probably died of bradyarrhythmia – a progressive slowing of the heartbeat sometimes resulting in cardiac arrest – while he was sleeping during the night of March 3-4.

The Fiorentina player evidently died alone in his hotel room in the northern city of Udine, although doctors have asked the prosecutor’s office for 60 days to carry out further tests, De Nicolo said in statements to local media.

Fiorentina, which Astori joined in 2015, announced on Tuesday that they will retire his jersey number: 13.
 

