Latin American Herald Tribune
Trump Mocks Oscars’ Low Ratings

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump mocked on Tuesday the low ratings for the 2018 Academy Awards, which drew 26.5 million viewers, the lowest number ever recorded.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

With this remark, the billionaire real-estate developer once again drew attention to his antagonistic relationship with Hollywood.

The president cannot seem to get over the criticism many Hollywood stars have aimed at him, repeatedly accusing him of being a racist and misogynist.

The 2017 Oscars were marked by constant attacks against Trump, as well as by aggressive Twitter exchanges between the president and actress Meryl Streep, whom he called “overrated.”

Trump’s resentment against Hollywood even led him to organize his first big White House party in 2017 with the intention of competing against that year’s Oscars.

The US ratings for the 2018 Academy Awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter, dropped 19 percent compared to last year’s Oscars, representing less than 30 million viewers nationwide, the fewest ever recorded.
 

