 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

EU Observation Mission Says Sierra Leone Ready for Elections

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – The chief of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission said on Tuesday that citizens, political parties and the electoral commission of Sierra Leone were prepared for the upcoming general elections.

Jean Lambert told EFE that this readiness was shown by the televised debate among candidates for the first time in the history of this small African nation, in which potential leaders discussed politics rather than personalities.

Asked about the EU’s interest in the elections, which are slated for Wednesday, Lambert said the EU mission was in Sierra Leone at the invitation of the government and the electoral commission to help the African country improve its electoral system.

British member of the European Parliament, Neena Gill, told EFE that the country’s transformation could only be achieved if people really believed that their votes count.

These elections are marked by the end of almost 11 years of Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma in power.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved