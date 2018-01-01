

EU Observation Mission Says Sierra Leone Ready for Elections



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – The chief of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission said on Tuesday that citizens, political parties and the electoral commission of Sierra Leone were prepared for the upcoming general elections.



Jean Lambert told EFE that this readiness was shown by the televised debate among candidates for the first time in the history of this small African nation, in which potential leaders discussed politics rather than personalities.



Asked about the EU’s interest in the elections, which are slated for Wednesday, Lambert said the EU mission was in Sierra Leone at the invitation of the government and the electoral commission to help the African country improve its electoral system.



British member of the European Parliament, Neena Gill, told EFE that the country’s transformation could only be achieved if people really believed that their votes count.



These elections are marked by the end of almost 11 years of Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma in power.



