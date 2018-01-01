

Chanel Presents Fall Collection, Sends Models on Runway through Woods



PARIS – French fashion house Chanel wrapped up Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a forest-themed set created within the French capital’s Grand Palais, where it showcased its trademark fall looks with ready-to-wear tweed, full-length coats, lacy black dresses and low-heeled boots and shoes.



This time, German designer Karl Lagerfeld presented Oxford-style black leather shoes and musketeer boots with worn golden tips, as well as full-length tweed coats and skirts, combined with short jackets.



The result was a very wintry look, accessorized with mismatched earrings, over-sized woolen scarves and fur.



The collection had a younger feel than prior offerings, with floral designs that seemed to blend into the glass ceiling of the Grand Palais, where a forest featuring fallen leaves and moss-laden trees split the catwalk in two.



The flurry of looks on the runway offered a harmonious palette of autumn hues, including dark greens, greys and blacks, blended with golden, beige, brown and orange tones.



Lagerfeld also presented outdoor garments such as quilted puffer jackets popular in previous editions, though this time in tweed, and a waterproof version of the brand’s classic straight jackets.



The collection had an overall pseudo-masculine look, with lots of hoods, high-cut and baggy pants, and hair worn in high buns.



The presentation ended on a series of black dresses, reminiscent of the twenties, combined with colorful accessories like fingerless opera gloves in pink fuchsia and over-sized, embroidered, leather handbags.



The models who showed off the fashion house’s latest looks included Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, Marjan Jonkman, Camille Hurel, Greta Varlese and Vittoria Ceretti.



Front row guests at the spectacle included Caroline de Maigret, Carla Bruni, Lily Allen and Keira Knightley.



Paris Fashion Week drew to a close after 60 fashion houses presented their 2018-2019 Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collections.



