Latin American Herald Tribune
UK Police Investigate Death of Spaniard at London Hotel

LONDON – Police in the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a Spanish man and severe illness of another following an incident at a London hotel where high levels of carbon monoxide were subsequently discovered.

London’s Metropolitan Police force confirmed that agents had been sent to a hotel in the Kensington district of the capital on Monday, leading to the dispatch of medical teams and firefighters to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met told EFE the victims had not been formally identified and said an autopsy would be carried out in due course, adding that police from Kensington and Chelsea were carrying out the investigation.

The Met said that while the enquiry had not yet concluded, initial tests at the hotel had shown the presence of high levels of carbon monoxide.

The hotel, which was evacuated after the incident, remained closed to the public on Tuesday.

Police said two agents who had been deployed to the scene felt bad and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, though had since been released.
 

