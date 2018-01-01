

McLaren Suffer Electrical Problems during Pre-Season Testing in Barcelona



BARCELONA – The McLaren team had on Tuesday a terrible start to training when Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne only managed to complete four laps at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before retiring with a technical fault in what was the last of four days of testing before the start of the Formula One World Championship.



Now waiting to re-enter the circuit in the afternoon session, the car stopped two times before finally entering the garage, where it stayed most of the morning due to overheating issues.



McLaren also reported other issues with the car. “We suffered a power shutdown during Stoff’s last run, meaning we lost data,” the team said on its website.



German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) was the fastest driver in the morning session, with a time of one minute and 20.396 seconds, although far from the time he clocked last week (one minute and 19.673 seconds) or the best time of one minute and 19.333 seconds clocked by English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).



Vettel was followed by Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), with a time of one minute and 20.596 seconds, and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who clocked one minute and 20.649 seconds.



