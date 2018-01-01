 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

McLaren Suffer Electrical Problems during Pre-Season Testing in Barcelona

BARCELONA – The McLaren team had on Tuesday a terrible start to training when Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne only managed to complete four laps at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before retiring with a technical fault in what was the last of four days of testing before the start of the Formula One World Championship.

Now waiting to re-enter the circuit in the afternoon session, the car stopped two times before finally entering the garage, where it stayed most of the morning due to overheating issues.

McLaren also reported other issues with the car. “We suffered a power shutdown during Stoff’s last run, meaning we lost data,” the team said on its website.

German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) was the fastest driver in the morning session, with a time of one minute and 20.396 seconds, although far from the time he clocked last week (one minute and 19.673 seconds) or the best time of one minute and 19.333 seconds clocked by English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Vettel was followed by Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), with a time of one minute and 20.596 seconds, and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who clocked one minute and 20.649 seconds.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved