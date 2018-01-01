 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Verhofstadt Asks London to Remain Close to EU Norms Post-Brexit

LONDON – The Brexit coordinator for the European Parliament met on Tuesday in London with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and asked that the country remain close to the European Union’s norms to safeguard its economy after its imminent departure from the bloc.

Speaking after a meeting with Theresa May, Guy Verhofstadt acknowledged he would have preferred it if the UK were to remain in the trade and customs unions post-Brexit as he believed this would resolve most frictions between the two in the ongoing phase of negotiations.

“If the UK stays very near to the rules of the European Union that will secure jobs in Britain. That will be the best way forward for the British economy,” said Verhofstadt.

After the meeting at 10 Downing Street, which was also attended by Home Secretary Amber Rudd and the Secretary of State for Brexit, David Davis, the EP coordinator said he was expecting a deal to be truck soon on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and Brits who had made their homes on the continent.

Verhofstadt said the future between the UK and the EU should look more like a global association deal than like the trade agreement made with Canada, but there was not yet a global architecture that could sustain such a relation.
 

