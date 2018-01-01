

Costa, Griezmann to Lead Atletico in Europa League Tie



MADRID – Atletico Madrid trained on Tuesday ahead of its Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, in which forwards Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann will lead the attacking formation.



Coach Diego Simeone took the decision to adjust his squad’s starting lineup, with Juanfran Torres and Angel Correa to replace Sime Vrsaljko and Gabi Fernandez, respectively.



Atletico is set to host Lokomotiv on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.



Both Costa and Griezmann had led Atletico’s forward line in the last three La Liga games against Sevilla, Leganes and Barcelona.



Defender Stefan Savic, who did not appear in his side’s last eight games, was the only player absent from the training session, and is to be sidelined against Lokomotiv due to a muscle injury suffered against Valencia on Feb. 4.



