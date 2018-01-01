 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Eight Players from Barça’s First Team Prepare for Catalan Super Cup

BARCELONA – Eight players from Barcelona’s first team trained on Tuesday in preparation for the Catalunya Super Cup.

La Liga leader Barça is set to play for the Catalonia regional cup against Espanyol on Wednesday at the Camp d’Esports stadium in Lleida, Spain.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, midfielders Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal and Andre Gomes and forwards Ousmane Dembele and Paco Alcacer trained together with players from Barça’s second squad.

Due to the busy schedule, coach Ernesto Valverde had decided to rest some members of the first team after their 1-0 La Liga victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The following players who appeared against Atletico are to train on Wednesday: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen.

Barça’s medical team continued to wait and see if Pique, who suffered discomfort in his left knee during the Atletico game, and Andres Iniesta, who the club confirmed sustained a hamstring injury in the same match, will be available for the Champions League clash against Chelsea on March 14.
 

