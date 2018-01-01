

Russian Transport Plane Crashes in Syria, All 32 Onboard Killed



MOSCOW – A Russian transport plane carrying 32 people crashed on Tuesday while trying to land at an airbase in Syria, killing everyone onboard, the defense ministry announced.



The plane was attempting to land at the Hmeimim airbase in western Syria and the ministry insisted it was not shot down.



On board were 26 passengers and six crewmembers.



In a statement, the ministry said preliminary data suggested that the accident could have been caused by technical failure.



An investigation has been launched into the incident, the ministry added.



