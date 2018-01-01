

Argentinos Juniors Upsets Superliga Argentina Leader Boca Juniors



BUENOS AIRES – Argentinos Juniors upset Superliga Argentina leader Boca Juniors 2-0 on goals by Alexis MacAllister and Damian Batallini.



Boca Juniors, which had not lost a match since last November, is still the Superliga Argentina leader with 43 points.



Rosario Central was the last team to beat Boca Juniors, which was unable to get on the scoreboard against a tough Argentinos Juniors defense.



In other action on Monday, Independiente blew out San Martin de San Juan 4-0.



The win moved Independiente into third place, with 32 points, while San Martin de San Juan, which has 27 points, sits in fourth place.



Estudiantes de La Plata defeated Olimpo 1-0 on a goal by Colombian Juan Otero.



