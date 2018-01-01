

Pyongyang Agrees to Hold Joint Summit with Seoul, Discuss Denuclearization



SEOUL – The two Koreas have agreed to hold a joint summit in April, Seoul announced on Tuesday after a South Korean delegation returned from a two-day trip to the North, where it met with the regime’s supreme leader.



The summit – the third such encounter between the two countries in history – is due to be held in the Panmunjom peace village at the border between the two countries, the South Korean President’s top security adviser, Chung Eui-yong announced, adding that Pyongyang also reiterated its commitment to disposing of its nuclear weapons.



“The North side clearly affirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and said it would have no reason to possess nuclear weapons should the safety of its regime be guaranteed and military threats against North Korea removed,” Chung said, according to local news agency Yonhap.



Chung – who was part of the South Korean delegation – said that both countries have also agreed to establish a direct line of communication between their leaders, to allow a close dialogue and reduce military tensions.



The envoy also reported that North Korea had shown willingness to have a dialogue with the United States and suspend its nuclear and missile programs if the talks take place.



The South Korean delegation’s visit to Pyongyang – the first high-level visit to the North in 10 years – came after the historic visit of Kim Yo-jong – Kim Jong-un’s sister – who attended the Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Yo-jong met South Korean President Moon Jae-in during her visit and proposed a meeting with the North Korean supreme leader in Pyongyang.



