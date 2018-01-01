

Tottenham Hotspur Trains Ahead of Champions League Clash with Juve



LONDON – English side Tottenham Hotspur was training on Monday on the eve of its second leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash with Italian giants Juventus.



The north London side heads into Wednesday’s game at Wembley with an away goal advantage after a late comeback in the first leg in Turin saw Spurs hold Juve to a 2-2 draw, with goals from England striker Harry Kane and Danish midfielder Christian Erikson canceling out the two-goal lead secured by Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain within the first 10 minutes.



Kane and Erikson were present at the training session in Enfield, London, along with South Korea forward Son Heung-min and England midfielder Dele Ali.



