 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Exhibition Tracing Picasso’s Year of Wonders to Open at UK’s Tate Modern

LONDON – An exhibition following cubist master Pablo Picasso throughout what is considered to be his most creative year is set to open at the Tate Modern in London.

The first solo Picasso exhibition at the iconic museum at the heart of the United Kingdom’s capital, “The EY Exhibition: Picasso 1932- Love, Fame, Tragedy” is to take show viewers over 100 paintings, sculptures and drawings as well as personal photographs, tracing his so-called “year of wonders.”

“The myths around Picasso will be stripped away to reveal the man and the artist in his full complexity and richness. You will see him as never before,” said the museum in a statement.

Included are three paintings of his former lover Marie-Thérèse Walter, which had not been shown together since they were created within five days of each other in 1932.

The exhibition is set to be open from Thursday to Sept. 9.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved