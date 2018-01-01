

Exhibition Tracing Picasso’s Year of Wonders to Open at UK’s Tate Modern



LONDON – An exhibition following cubist master Pablo Picasso throughout what is considered to be his most creative year is set to open at the Tate Modern in London.



The first solo Picasso exhibition at the iconic museum at the heart of the United Kingdom’s capital, “The EY Exhibition: Picasso 1932- Love, Fame, Tragedy” is to take show viewers over 100 paintings, sculptures and drawings as well as personal photographs, tracing his so-called “year of wonders.”



“The myths around Picasso will be stripped away to reveal the man and the artist in his full complexity and richness. You will see him as never before,” said the museum in a statement.



Included are three paintings of his former lover Marie-Thérèse Walter, which had not been shown together since they were created within five days of each other in 1932.



The exhibition is set to be open from Thursday to Sept. 9.



