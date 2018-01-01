 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Latin America (Click here for more)

Food Expo Promotes Latin American Superfoods for Entry into Japanese Market

TOKYO – Latin America is looking to enter the Japanese market with its “superfoods” – products with high nutritional value such as Peruvian quinoa or Brazil’s açaí – on display at Foodex 2018, the biggest food exhibition in Asia which kicked off in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The exhibition, expected to be visited by around 85,000 people until it closes on Friday, hosts 3,466 companies from 83 countries displaying their products in its 43rd edition, including dozens of businesses from 11 Latin American countries.

“Humans want to live longer and above all, live better with a better quality of life,” Gustavo Pereda, head of Peruvian company Intermesa Agroindustrial – which exports quinoa, chia seeds and other grains to Japan – told EFE.

Quinoa, a traditional Peruvian breakfast, has become a very popular food for vegetarians and those looking to reduce their meat consumption due to its high-protein and energy levels.

“It’s a great breakfast with sugar and a great meal with salt,” Pereda joked when asked about what is the best way to eat this Andean delicacy, which is now being used in products such as cookies and pasta.

Another Peruvian firm – Machu Picchu Foods, a market leader in the cocoa trade – has used the superfood boom to develop its marketing strategy.

The company has combined cocoa products, full of antioxidants, with other healthy foods such as maca, quinoa and chia seeds.

“Cocoa has healthy fats and antioxidants,” Diego Relva, a company executive told EFE, although he added that eating chocolate with less than 70 percent cocoa content is not advisable.

Argentinian companies are marketing some of their lesser known products in Foodex this year: chia and sesame, with the latter proving particularly popular in Japan.

“Chia seeds are very good for health and even though they are of Aztec origin, they are mainly produced in Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia, which cover 90 percent of the market,” said Augusto Nicolini, from the company Lartirigoyen.

Brazil’s pavilion at Foodex is exhibiting açaí, a wild palm which produces fruit that forms an essential part of indigenous diets in areas along the Amazon River and is now becoming a worldwide breakfast trend.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved