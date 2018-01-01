 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Fiorentina, Cagliari Retire Astori’s No. 13 after Tragic Death

ROME – Italian soccer clubs Fiorentina and Cagliari announced on Tuesday the retirement of Davide Astori’s No. 13 jersey in memory of the late 31-year-old.

Astori, Fiorentina’s captain and a former player for Cagliari, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, March 4 in the northern Italian city of Udine, attributed to natural causes.

“In honor of Davide Astori’s memory, Cagliari and Fiorentina have decided to retire the No. 13 shirt,” the two clubs said in a statement.

The UEFA had announced that a minute of silence would be held for all Champions League and Europa League games this week.

Astori’s death was discovered when his team gathered in the hotel dining room ahead of their Serie A game against Udinese, which was later suspended.

As a sign of respect, all Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday were also suspended.

Astori, capped 14 times, joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina in 2015 and signing a long-term contract in 2016.

According to Fiorentina, Astori’s autopsy is due to be performed on Tuesday, and his body is to be returned to Florence the next day.

Astori’s funeral is to be held on Thursday at the Basilica of Santa Croce, the principal Franciscan church in Florence.
 

