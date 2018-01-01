 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Sri Lanka Declares Emergency Following Communal Clashes

COLOMBO – The Sri Lankan government declared on Tuesday a state of emergency following communal clashes in the country over the last two days.

Clashes between the majority Buddhists and the minority Muslims had erupted Sunday in the central part of the country and led to the death of two people, the torching of around 20 shops and a dozen arrests.

“(The) President promulgated a State Emergency a short while ago to redress the unsatisfactory security situation prevailing in certain parts of the country,” the media division of President Maithripala Sirisena’s office tweeted.

The police and the armed forces have been “suitably empowered to deal with criminal elements in the society & urgently restore normalcy,” it added.

The statement from Sirisena’s office came after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had said in the parliament that the government was considering imposing a state of emergency.

“I would like to inform that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to impose a state of emergency for seven days if needed, along with other laws and regulations,” the prime minister had said.

The government had also convened a special meeting Tuesday over the communal violence involving the Muslims and the Sinhalese, who are mostly Buddhists.

Early Tuesday, the body of a 28-year-old Muslim man was recovered from Teldeniya in Kandy province leading to fresh unrest.

His house was allegedly set on fire by Buddhist radicals and although he could help his parents to escape, he was trapped inside.

The house, which also served as a business establishment, was among the around 20 shops that were set on fire, along with a mosque, by the radicals.

The authorities on Monday imposed a curfew and arrested more than 20 people in Kandy for the violence that ensued after the death of a Buddhist in Teldeniya, who was killed when he clashed with four Muslims.

In 2014, violence between Muslims and Buddhists had erupted in two cities in the southern part of the country and left four people dead and 16 injured.

The ultranationalist group Bodu Bala Sena, led by monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, was found to be responsible for the violence against the Muslims.

Buddhists make up nearly 70 percent of the total population of Sri Lanka, and only 15 percent are Hindus, 11 percent Muslims and seven percent Christians.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved