 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Monarchs Congratulate PyeongChang Olympics National Team

MADRID – King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain received on Tuesday the country’s Winter Olympics team at the royal Zarzuela residence outside Madrid, including ice skater Javier Fernandez and snowboarder Regino Hernandez who both took bronze in their respective disciplines at the PyeongChang games in South Korea.

The president of Spain’s Olympic Committee (COE), Alejandro Blanco, gifted the monarchs with an official team shirt signed by all of the competitors, before posing for a family photograph.

As well as Spain’s two medal winners, the other athletes in attendance included skaters Felipe Montoya, Sara Hurtado and Kiril Khaliavin, skeleton specialist Ander Mirambell, skier Marti Vigo and snowboarders Lucas Eguibar and Laro Herrero.

Spain has won a total of four medals in its Winter Olympic history, including those secured in South Korea.
 

