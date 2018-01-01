 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Indonesia Blocks Tumblr Platform over Inappropriate Content

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s government blocked on Tuesday online blogging service Tumblr over inappropriate content in more than its 360 accounts, the Ministry of Technology and Information said.

It found that Tumblr had no mechanisms or tools to report inappropriate content, the ministry said in a statement on social media.

The web content monitoring team sent a letter to the Tumblr platform on Feb. 28, giving the American company 48 hours to remove the pornographic content.

According to the ministry, Tumblr which hosts more than 400 million blogs through its service globally did not respond to the letter within the stipulated deadline.

Late Monday, Tumblr users criticized on other media the failure to access the service, a second time for the same reason, after a ban of less than a day in February 2016.

Indonesia has temporarily blocked access to messaging applications and social media platforms on several occasions to pressure companies to remove radical and pornographic content.

In January, Google pulled Blued – one of the most popular gay dating apps – from the Indonesian version of its online store after the government denounced its inappropriate content.

Also at the beginning of the year, the government announced the National Cyberspace and Encryption Agency would begin searching for online cyber crime, hoaxes and defamations.

Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, with nearly 88 percent of its population of 261 million following Islam.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved