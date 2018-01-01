

Week 2 of F1 Pre-Season Test Kicks Off in Barcelona



MONTMELO, Spain – The second four-day test period of the Formula One pre-season kicked off on Tuesday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ahead of the season-opening 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix later this month.



The day’s first red flag came a little over an hour into the testing, when Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne’s McLaren MCL33 car stopped on the track near the end of the pit straight.



“F1 testing update: we suffered a power shutdown during Stoff’s last run, meaning we lost data. The team are investigating, but we’ll be back out as soon as we can,” McLaren said on Twitter.



Later, Force India’s Sergio Perez triggered another red flag after the Mexican driver went off the course and into the gravel, according to Formula One’s official Twitter.



A number of cars hit the track equipped with special lattice-like aero sensors attached to various parts of their cars, used to gather data during testing.



The 10 teams were working to take full advantage of warmer temperatures, after last week’s snowy weather conditions caused delays in testing.



Tuesday’s line-up was as follows:



Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton



Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel



Red Bull: Max Verstappen



Force India: Sergio Perez



Williams: Sergey Sirotkin/Lance Stroll



Renault: Nico Hulkenberg/Carlos Sainz



Toro Rosso: Pierre Gasly



Haas: Kevin Magnussen



McLaren: Stoffel Vandoorne



Sauber: Marcus Ericsson



