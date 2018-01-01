 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Imprisoned Catalan Politician Requests Release in Bid to Lead Spanish Region

BARCELONA – The speaker of the Catalan parliament has scheduled a date for a plenary debate aimed at electing a new president of the northeastern Spanish region, while the sole candidate for the post on Tuesday submitted a request to be released from prison in order to attend the session.

Speaker Roger Torrent signed off for the plenary to take place on Monday just as the defense team for Jordi Sanchez, a leading figure in the separatist Together for Catalonia (JxCat) party, filed a request to the Supreme Court asking for the politician to be released from preventative prison, where he has been held for his alleged hand in the abortive separatist referendum last year.

The petition, which was accessed by EFE, appealed to Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who is in charge of the investigation into rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds regarding leading figures in the illegal Oct. 1 referendum and its consequences, to allow Sanchez to “attend the investiture debate in person.”

Sanchez is the former head of the Catalan National Assembly, a platform that promoted Catalonia’s independence from Spain, and was placed in police custody on Oct. 16 where he remained under investigation for possible charges of rebellion and sedition.

He was a JxCat candidate in the Dec. 21 snap elections in Catalonia and has since become the front-runner to take on the regional presidency after his party leader and former president, Carles Puigdemont, renounced his own bid in favor of setting up a symbolic office in Brussels, where he was in self-imposed exile evading the same charges as Sanchez.

Several other Catalan politicians, including the former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pre-trial detention.

The debate for a new president was the latest step in restoring autonomy to Catalan institutions which were stripped of such rights in the wake of the region’s unilateral declaration of independence after the separatist ballot.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved