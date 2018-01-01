

Atletico’s Gaitan Sold to China’s Dalian for Around $7 Million



BEIJING – The transfer of Argentine player Nico Gaitan from Atletico Madrid to Dalian Yifang was for less than 45 million yuan (around $7.1 million), according to documents released on Tuesday by the Chinese Football Association.



The Association released a document bearing the signatures of Gaitan and Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco, both of whom transferred from Atletico Madrid to Dalian shortly before the end of the transfer window on Feb. 28.



The document shows that the transfer fee for Gaitan was less than the threshold of 45 million yuan, as any amount above that limit requires teams to pay a 100 percent tax on the transfer value.



In the case of Carrasco, the transfer value was above the threshold figure but in neither of the two signings was the exact fee specified.



Dalian Yifang has had a miserable start to the season and in the Chinese Super League’s first game Saturday was battered 8-0 by Shanghai SIPG.



Carrasco and Gaitan both played the entire 90 minutes of the match despite the fact that they had only been in the country for a few days and had only a brief interaction with their new teammates.



