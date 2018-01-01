 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico’s Gaitan Sold to China’s Dalian for Around $7 Million

BEIJING – The transfer of Argentine player Nico Gaitan from Atletico Madrid to Dalian Yifang was for less than 45 million yuan (around $7.1 million), according to documents released on Tuesday by the Chinese Football Association.

The Association released a document bearing the signatures of Gaitan and Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco, both of whom transferred from Atletico Madrid to Dalian shortly before the end of the transfer window on Feb. 28.

The document shows that the transfer fee for Gaitan was less than the threshold of 45 million yuan, as any amount above that limit requires teams to pay a 100 percent tax on the transfer value.

In the case of Carrasco, the transfer value was above the threshold figure but in neither of the two signings was the exact fee specified.

Dalian Yifang has had a miserable start to the season and in the Chinese Super League’s first game Saturday was battered 8-0 by Shanghai SIPG.

Carrasco and Gaitan both played the entire 90 minutes of the match despite the fact that they had only been in the country for a few days and had only a brief interaction with their new teammates.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved