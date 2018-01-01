 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

EU Holds 1st Permanent Structured Cooperation Defense Council in Brussels

BRUSSELS – A top European Union diplomat described on Tuesday a meeting of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) as historic as it was the first time the defense council met in its new format.

The PESCO meeting initiates a process of closer cooperation between EU members states in the fields of security and defense, enhanced coordination, increased investment and the further development of defense capabilities.

It was “a historical day for the Council, because for the first time ever the Ministers will take deliberations in the formation of the Permanent Structured Cooperation,” the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Police, Federica Mogherini, said in Brussels.

In December, 25 of 28 EU member states opted to participate in PESCO and identified the first 17 collaborative projects.

The projects ranged from establishing a European medical command, an EU training mission competence center, cyber rapid response teams and mutual assistance in cyber security, military disaster relief and maritime surveillance upgrading.

Mogherini said the meeting would include an update on EU missions and operations, “in particular the training missions we have in Africa.”

Also scheduled was an exchange with NATO’s deputy secretary general, Rose Gottemoeller, as Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was in Jordan, Mogherini said.

One of the aims, according to Mogherini, was “to advance our good cooperation” and prepare for an upcoming NATO summit this summer.
 

