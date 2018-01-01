 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Oil & Energy (Click here for more)

Japan’s Kobe Steel CEO to Resign over Data Falsification Scandal

TOKYO – Japan’s Kobe Steel announced on Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Hiroya Kawasaki will resign, following a data falsification scandal last year that affected more than 500 companies worldwide.

Along with Kawasaki, 63, executive vice-president Akira Kaneko – in-charge of the worst-hit aluminum and copper business – is also set to resign.

Apart from the resignations – to take effect on April 1 –, the company also announced the dismissal of the CEOs of Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube and Shinko Metal Products – subsidiaries involved in the scandal – and two other executives.

The leadership change comes on a day when Kobe Steel published the results of an external investigation initiated in October, when the data fraud had come to light.

The fraud had included rewriting internal inspection certificates by changing or inventing data without testing to show that products had met required specifications.

The third biggest steel maker in Japan said on Tuesday that some of the employees, including two top officials, were aware of the practice but did not take any measure to end it.

The compromised products were dispatched to companies around the world, including Japanese carmakers Nissan, Honda, Mazda and Toyota, US car makers General Motors and Ford, and a number of companies from different sectors such as aeronautics, railways and military equipment.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved