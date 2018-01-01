 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Heat Defeat Suns, Reach Seventh Place in Eastern Conference

MIAMI – Center Hassan Whiteside recorded a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-103 on Monday, and reached the seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Along with Whiteside, Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic, with 17 points, also starred in the victory, Miami’s second consecutive win and its fourth in the last five games.

Canadian reserve center Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points as the Heat won their 18th match against the Suns in their last 20 meetings.

Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt scored 12 points each.

With 31 points, Devin Booker was once again the top scorer for the Suns, who lost their third consecutive match.

The Suns, with a 19-47 win-loss record, are second-last in the Western Conference, ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.
 

