

Five Dead as Bunkhouse Collapses in the Philippines



MANILA – Five workers died and more than 50 were injured in the central Philippines when a construction company bunkhouse in Cebu collapsed on Tuesday, according to local authorities.



The bunkhouse, where 163 workers of a local construction company were sleeping, collapsed early in the morning for reasons that are yet unknown, the head of the local disaster prevention office, Nagiel Bañacia, told EFE.



Two workers died on the spot and three others in the hospital, where the injured were admitted and include four with severe injuries, seven with moderate injuries and 53 with light injuries, Bañacia added.



The authorities have opened an investigation to find out the causes of the incident and determine the responsibility of the construction firm Abraham Lee Construction.



The firm had built the bunkhouse for its workers employed in the construction of a nearby complex of five high-rise buildings.



