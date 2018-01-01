 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Five Dead as Bunkhouse Collapses in the Philippines

MANILA – Five workers died and more than 50 were injured in the central Philippines when a construction company bunkhouse in Cebu collapsed on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The bunkhouse, where 163 workers of a local construction company were sleeping, collapsed early in the morning for reasons that are yet unknown, the head of the local disaster prevention office, Nagiel Bañacia, told EFE.

Two workers died on the spot and three others in the hospital, where the injured were admitted and include four with severe injuries, seven with moderate injuries and 53 with light injuries, Bañacia added.

The authorities have opened an investigation to find out the causes of the incident and determine the responsibility of the construction firm Abraham Lee Construction.

The firm had built the bunkhouse for its workers employed in the construction of a nearby complex of five high-rise buildings.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved