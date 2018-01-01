 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lillard Helps T’Blazers Win and End Lakers Winning Streak

LOS ANGELES – Playmaker Damian Lillard netted 39 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 at their home court on Monday and stop their five-game winning streak.

Lillard, who converted 12-of-25 field goal attempts – including 6-of-11 from behind the arc –, also had six assists and five rebounds.

Lillard also won the personal duel with the new Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and scored 15 points in a row to put his team ahead 104-103 with 1:08 minutes of play remaining.

The Trail Blazers (38-26) – who won their 15th game in a row against the Lakers – consolidated their position at the top of the Northwest Division with their seventh straight win, the second best winning streak in the Western Conference after the Houston Rockets’ 15 successive victories.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum was the second highest scorer for Portland with 22 points, supported by Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic, who had a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.

For the Lakers, power forward Julius Randle had 21 points and nine rebounds, but could not save his team from losing.

Six Los Angeles players scored in double digits in the game, including 19 by point guard Isaiah Thomas, who managed to level scores in the final seconds, but Puerto Rican reserve Shabazz Napier stole the ball and managed to get free-throws for the Trail Blazers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points to end as the third highest scorer for the Lakers (28-35), who are dropping out of the battle for eighth place in the Western Conference.
 

