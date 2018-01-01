 
Gobert Leads the Jazz’s 94-80 Victory over the Magic

SALT LAKE CITY – French center Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds, helping the Utah Jazz to a 94-80 home win over the Orlando Magic.

The Jazz recorded their third consecutive win and remain in contention for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Jazz had an 11-15 win-loss record with Gobert out with injury, but have managed 15 wins, and just four losses, since his return.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Joe Ingles added another 18.

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio scored 12 points, captured four rebounds and provided eight assists.

Orlando’s Swiss-Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, but could not stop his team from avoiding its eighth loss in the last 10 games.

The Magic, with a 20-44 record, are among the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference along with the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks.
 

