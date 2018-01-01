 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

SpaceX Puts Spain’s Hispasat 30W-6 Satellite into Orbit

WASHINGTON – Spanish satellite Hispasat 30W-6 was put into orbit on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by private aerospace firm SpaceX, the company said.

The American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company launched the satellite at the scheduled time of 12:34 am (0534 GMT) using a Falcon 9 rocket.

It was placed in a geostationary orbit minutes later where it will now be testing its functionalities for several weeks.

Following the test phase, the satellite will assume its final orbital position, 30 degrees West, and replace Hispasat 30W-4, in orbit since September 2002.

The launch was initially scheduled for last week, but was postponed after defects in the pressurization system on the Falcon 9’s payload fairing were detected.

The satellite, manufactured by Space Systems Loral in Palo Alto, California, with significant contribution of the Spanish aerospace industry, will allow access to high-speed internet in rural areas and help address the digital divide in Latin America, Spain and North Africa, operator Hispasat said in a statement.

It will also reinforce the distribution of audiovisual content in Latin America and provide connectivity in high-speed trains or at sea in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
 

