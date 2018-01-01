 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Moon Backs Talks with Pyongyang, Urges Boosting Defenses

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that the country should maintain a dialogue with Pyongyang and simultaneously strengthen military capabilities to face missile threats from its Northern neighbor.

Moon’s statement is in line with the strategy his government has adopted since coming to power in May, which encourages proximity to Pyongyang while maintaining diplomatic pressure in close collaboration with Washington and bolstering defense to tackle the possibility of attacks.

Moon said in a military graduation ceremony that South Korea should talk with the North about denuclearization, but also focus on military preparedness.

The statement comes on a day when a high-level South Korea delegation is set to return from a historic visit to the North – the first of its kind in more than 10 years – after meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korean media covering the meeting – the first involving Kim and representatives of the South Korean government – said it was successful in preparing for a joint Korean summit of leaders, something which has not taken place since 2007.

Moon referred to the delegation, calling it the start of a “journey for peace and prosperity” and said he believed that the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula was achievable.

Although the North Korean press reported that Kim and the South Korean delegates explored ways to ease tensions between the two countries and boost dialogue and cooperation, there was no mention of denuclearization.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved