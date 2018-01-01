

No Consolation in Rival Teams Not Winning, Jemez Says



LAS PALMAS, Spain – UD Las Palmas coach Paco Jemez attributed his team’s defeat to Celta Vigo (2-1) to the effectiveness of the rival team, praised the effort of his players, but added it was no consolation to him that the teams struggling in the relegation zone have not won either.



“The difference between one team and another has been in effectiveness (...) they have it and we do not, but we have been able to get ahead in a very difficult field (...) We have to continue improving on some defensive aspects,” Jemez said.



“The ones who had the chance to kill the game were us, but we have not done it, and that is the explanation for where Celta is in the classification and where we are,” he added.



Jemez spoke about debutant and goal scorer Erik Exposito, adding that “he has taken his opportunity, not only has he made the goal but he has given us a lot of work,” adding that he was satisfied with what his teammates have done.



“For me the team has improved because now I see that everyone gives everything they have. Little by little we are progressing. I don’t know if it will be enough to save the category, but that is what we have to compete with,” he said.



Asked about the results of the four teams that are fighting to avoid relegation, he said that “we are all waiting to see who is the least bad, and that does not comfort me, it saddens me. I feel sorry that the least bad (team) gets saved.”



