Mexican Boxing Star Canelo Alvarez Tests Positive for Clenbuterol



LOS ANGELES – Mexican boxing sensation Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was surprised and annoyed on Monday after testing positive for the steroid clenbuterol, according to Golden Boy Promotions.



Alvarez is currently preparing for his second bout against Kazakh opponent Gennady Golovkin on May 5 in Las Vegas.



“I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end, the truth will prevail,” Canelo said in a statement.



Golden Boy Promotions reported on Monday “as part of the voluntary testing program that Canelo Alvarez insisted on ahead of his May 5 fight, one of his results came back positive for trace levels of Clenbuterol, consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years.”



“I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me,” the boxer said.



“These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination,” said Golden Boy Promotions, quoting the director of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, Daniel Eichner, which conducted the tests.



Canelo’s tests were analyzed in the laboratory located in Salt Lake City in Utah.



The boxing promoter also said that it immediately notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Tom Loeffler, promoter of Gennady Golovkin.



It added Alvarez will move his training camp from Mexico to the United States, as planned, and undergo any additional testing that the World Anti-Doping Agency deems necessary before and after May 5.



Golden Boy Promotions, owned by Oscar de la Hoya, said the Mexican boxer, with a record 49 wins, one defeat and two draws, has tested clean dozens of times over the course of his last 12 fights.



