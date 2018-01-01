HOME | Central America

Governing Leftists Admit Defeat by Right in El Salvador’s Legislative Vote



SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador’s governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) acknowledged on Monday its defeat by the political right in the weekend’s legislative and municipal elections and promised to “reflect” on the message delivered by voters.



“We acknowledge the March 4 election results although these are still preliminary,” said FMLN general secretary Medardo Gonzalez in brief public remarks accompanied by other top party leaders, who refused to respond to questions from reporters.



Gonzalez, who limited himself to reading a statement, said that the “message expressed by the citizenry to the parties and to the FMLN will be the subject of responsible and thorough reflection that will enable us to draw lessons ... to make decisions and correct what may be necessary.”



He added that the new Congress, which will be broadly dominated by the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and three other rightist parties, faces “the challenge of overcoming the systematic blockage (by the right) of social and economic projects” for the “neediest communities.”



“We reaffirm our commitment to continue fighting together with the people to build a productive, educated, safe country with democracy and justice,” concluded Gonzalez in his message of less than three minutes.



With 72.24 percent of the ballots cast in the legislative elections counted, the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) said that ARENA had garnered at least 618,458 votes and the FMLN 364,399.



As of 3:00 pm on Monday, the rightist Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) was in third place in the balloting with 177,163 votes and the PCN party in fourth with 170,617.



Preliminary figures indicate that ARENA won the great majority of the mayorships up for grabs, including the cities of San Salvador, Santa Ana, Santa Tecla and Antiguo Cuscatlan.



A total of almost 5.2 million Salvadorans were eligible to vote in Sunday’s election to select 84 national lawmakers and 262 mayors.



