Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man United Forced to Come from Behind against Crystal Palace

LONDON – A crucial save by David de Gea and Nemanja Matic’s stoppage-time goal were the difference on Monday for Manchester United, which had to overcome a two-goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace 3-2.

The victory lifts United back into second place in the Premier League, though with just a two-point advantage over Liverpool, its next opponent.

The loss leaves Palace in the 18th spot, a point from safety.

Fighting to stay in the top flight, Palace got off to a good start in front of its spirited supporters at Selhurst Park and Andros Townsend put the hosts up 1-0 in the 11th minute with a shot that deflected off United’s Victor Lindelöf and past De Gea.

The half-time break didn’t seem to benefit the visitors, who conceded a second in the 48th minute, when a quickly taken free kick released Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt to charge down the left side and beat De Gea with a shot just inside the near post.

United clawed one back seven minutes later on a corner. The first ball in was turned aside, but Antonio Valencia was able to direct a second cross to an unmarked Chris Smalling, who scored with a header.

With his side still trailing 2-1 in the 67th minute, Jose Mourinho brought in Juan Mata and Luke Shaw for Valencia and Ashley Young, respectively.

The double change, added to the half-time substitution of Marcus Rashford for McTominay, made a marked improvement in United’s play and they drew level in the 76th minute on a great individual effort by Romelu Lukaku.

Barely a minute later, De Gea had to make a phenomenal stop on Christian Benteke’s header from close range to keep the United comeback alive.

Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey thwarted Mata in the 89th and the match remained up for grabs as the teams began three minutes of added time

Matic’s winner came in the first minute of stoppage time, as he beat Hennessey from 25 yards out to score his first goal in a United shirt.
 

