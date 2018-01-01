 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Caribbean

Parts of Historic Puerto Rico Citadel Closed due to Tidal Wave

SAN JUAN – The walkway at the historic Castillo San Felipe del Morro citadel is being closed, as is the semicircular platform where cannons were placed on the fortress walls of this Old San Juan bastion, because of towering waves more than 30 feet (9 meters) high hitting the north coast of Puerto Rico.

Yesterday the Paseo del Morro walkway was closed, including the San Juan Gate dating back to 1635, and the cannon platform on the Castillo San Felipe del Morro walls won’t open today, both because of the sea surge, the superintendent of Caribbean parks, Randolph Lavasseur, said in a press release.

He noted that these areas will remain closed until further notice.

Both places, plus the El Cañuelo fort on the other side of the bay, will eventually be inspected for effects of the waves.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience that this measure can cause our visitors, but our priority is the safety of the visitor, the community and our work colleagues, Lavasseur said.
 

